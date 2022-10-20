 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Paints Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,344.34 crore, up 19.38% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,344.34 crore in September 2022 up 19.38% from Rs. 6,151.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 763.29 crore in September 2022 up 23.38% from Rs. 618.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,232.66 crore in September 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 1,027.45 crore in September 2021.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,212.75 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.21% returns over the last 6 months and 1.36% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,315.86 7,555.80 6,151.85
Other Operating Income 28.48 30.43 --
Total Income From Operations 7,344.34 7,586.23 6,151.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,285.30 3,959.94 3,993.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,083.93 983.21 685.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -660.07 -248.62 -720.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 385.68 363.55 322.92
Depreciation 188.95 184.11 179.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,133.95 1,065.57 995.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 926.60 1,278.47 695.07
Other Income 117.11 113.84 152.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,043.71 1,392.31 847.60
Interest 23.51 19.90 18.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,020.20 1,372.41 829.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,020.20 1,372.41 829.52
Tax 256.91 355.13 210.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 763.29 1,017.28 618.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 763.29 1,017.28 618.63
Equity Share Capital 95.92 95.92 95.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.96 10.61 6.45
Diluted EPS 7.96 10.61 6.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.96 10.61 6.45
Diluted EPS 7.96 10.61 6.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
