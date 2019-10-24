App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,278.04 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,278.04 crore in September 2019 up 9.3% from Rs. 3,914.17 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 790.52 crore in September 2019 up 64.18% from Rs. 481.49 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 987.59 crore in September 2019 up 23.61% from Rs. 798.95 crore in September 2018.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.02 in September 2018.

Asian Paints shares closed at 1,767.40 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 55.25% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations4,278.044,380.163,914.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,278.044,380.163,914.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,350.462,194.452,182.94
Purchase of Traded Goods322.89277.30229.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-251.03-53.75-95.55
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost253.23247.53215.47
Depreciation174.31169.7982.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses729.04624.78654.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax699.14920.06644.53
Other Income114.1485.5071.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax813.281,005.56716.19
Interest20.2419.256.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax793.04986.31709.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax793.04986.31709.56
Tax2.52333.86228.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities790.52652.45481.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period790.52652.45481.49
Equity Share Capital95.9295.9295.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.246.805.02
Diluted EPS8.246.805.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.246.805.02
Diluted EPS8.246.805.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited


First Published on Oct 24, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results

