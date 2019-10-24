Asian Paints Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,278.04 crore, up 9.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,278.04 crore in September 2019 up 9.3% from Rs. 3,914.17 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 790.52 crore in September 2019 up 64.18% from Rs. 481.49 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 987.59 crore in September 2019 up 23.61% from Rs. 798.95 crore in September 2018.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 8.24 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.02 in September 2018.

Asian Paints shares closed at 1,767.40 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 55.25% over the last 12 months.