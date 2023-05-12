Asian Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,626.01 crore, up 12.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,626.01 crore in March 2023 up 12.82% from Rs. 6,759.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,233.73 crore in March 2023 up 37.09% from Rs. 899.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,872.58 crore in March 2023 up 28.98% from Rs. 1,451.86 crore in March 2022.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.38 in March 2022.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,139.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.