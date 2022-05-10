Asian Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,754.64 crore, up 19.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,754.64 crore in March 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 5,670.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 918.30 crore in March 2022 up 12.04% from Rs. 819.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,362.74 crore in March 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 1,321.02 crore in March 2021.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 9.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.54 in March 2021.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,009.75 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 17.68% over the last 12 months.