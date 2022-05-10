 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Paints Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,754.64 crore, up 19.11% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,754.64 crore in March 2022 up 19.11% from Rs. 5,670.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 918.30 crore in March 2022 up 12.04% from Rs. 819.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,362.74 crore in March 2022 up 3.16% from Rs. 1,321.02 crore in March 2021.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 9.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.54 in March 2021.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,009.75 on May 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 17.68% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,754.64 7,491.13 5,670.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,754.64 7,491.13 5,670.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,534.80 3,438.14 2,847.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 868.87 839.13 604.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -328.05 405.15 -315.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 333.30 337.84 299.19
Depreciation 181.32 184.01 192.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 987.96 1,002.69 1,013.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,176.44 1,284.17 1,029.51
Other Income 4.98 104.74 98.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,181.42 1,388.91 1,128.11
Interest 14.27 21.49 24.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,167.15 1,367.42 1,103.50
Exceptional Items 53.73 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,220.88 1,367.42 1,103.50
Tax 302.58 347.16 283.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 918.30 1,020.26 819.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 918.30 1,020.26 819.60
Equity Share Capital 95.92 95.92 95.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.38 10.64 8.54
Diluted EPS 9.38 10.64 8.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.38 10.64 8.54
Diluted EPS 9.38 10.64 8.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
