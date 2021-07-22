MARKET NEWS

Asian Paints Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,785.91 crore, up 95.62% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,785.91 crore in June 2021 up 95.62% from Rs. 2,446.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 596.06 crore in June 2021 up 136.64% from Rs. 251.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 987.65 crore in June 2021 up 90.36% from Rs. 518.82 crore in June 2020.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.63 in June 2020.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,159.05 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.12% returns over the last 6 months and 80.35% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,785.915,670.782,446.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,785.915,670.782,446.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,872.352,847.281,099.58
Purchase of Traded Goods585.02604.14169.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-564.83-315.8143.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost316.08299.19271.88
Depreciation176.38192.91166.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses695.251,013.56394.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax705.661,029.51300.08
Other Income105.6198.6051.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax811.271,128.11351.91
Interest16.4124.6114.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax794.861,103.50336.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax794.861,103.50336.97
Tax198.80283.9085.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities596.06819.60251.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period596.06819.60251.88
Equity Share Capital95.9295.9295.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.218.542.63
Diluted EPS6.218.542.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.218.542.63
Diluted EPS6.218.542.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Asian Paints #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:40 am

