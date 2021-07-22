Asian Paints Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,785.91 crore, up 95.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,785.91 crore in June 2021 up 95.62% from Rs. 2,446.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 596.06 crore in June 2021 up 136.64% from Rs. 251.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 987.65 crore in June 2021 up 90.36% from Rs. 518.82 crore in June 2020.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.63 in June 2020.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,159.05 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.12% returns over the last 6 months and 80.35% over the last 12 months.