Asian Paints Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,380.16 crore, up 18.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,380.16 crore in June 2019 up 18.18% from Rs. 3,706.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 652.45 crore in June 2019 up 20.24% from Rs. 542.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,175.35 crore in June 2019 up 31.52% from Rs. 893.69 crore in June 2018.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.66 in June 2018.

Asian Paints shares closed at 1,429.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -0.27% over the last 12 months.