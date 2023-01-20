English
    Asian Paints Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,521.82 crore, up 0.41% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,521.82 crore in December 2022 up 0.41% from Rs. 7,491.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,085.88 crore in December 2022 up 6.43% from Rs. 1,020.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,656.83 crore in December 2022 up 5.33% from Rs. 1,572.92 crore in December 2021.

    Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 11.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.64 in December 2021.

    Asian Paints shares closed at 2,866.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,492.227,315.867,491.13
    Other Operating Income29.6028.48--
    Total Income From Operations7,521.827,344.347,491.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,178.834,285.303,438.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods950.961,083.93839.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks464.48-660.07405.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost379.20385.68337.84
    Depreciation189.11188.95184.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,053.591,133.951,002.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,305.65926.601,284.17
    Other Income162.07117.11104.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,467.721,043.711,388.91
    Interest24.7423.5121.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,442.981,020.201,367.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,442.981,020.201,367.42
    Tax357.10256.91347.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,085.88763.291,020.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,085.88763.291,020.26
    Equity Share Capital95.9295.9295.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.327.9610.64
    Diluted EPS11.327.9610.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.327.9610.64
    Diluted EPS11.327.9610.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:44 pm