Asian Paints Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4,536.05 crore, up 26.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,536.05 crore in December 2018 up 26.44% from Rs. 3,587.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 630.96 crore in December 2018 up 19.28% from Rs. 528.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,052.12 crore in December 2018 up 18.69% from Rs. 886.46 crore in December 2017.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 6.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.51 in December 2017.

Asian Paints shares closed at 1,422.10 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 20.93% over the last 12 months.