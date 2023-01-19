 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Paints Q3 result: Net profit jumps 6% to Rs 1,097 cr; misses estimates

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Asian Paints Q3 result: Net profit was expected to grow 8.7% to Rs 1,104 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 40%, according to the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol

Asian Paints on January 19 reported a 6.37 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 at Rs 1,097.06 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,031.29 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 8,636.74 crore, up 1.28 percent from Rs 8,527.24 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The numbers were worse than estimates. Net profit was expected to grow 8.7 percent to Rs 1,104 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 40 percent, according to the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Revenue was expected to rise 10.9 percent YoY to Rs 9,456 crore.

“The domestic Decorative Business registered a flat volume and value sales delivery for the quarter, on a very high price increase base in the previous year," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints. "The extended monsoon in October also affected retailing in the peak festival season; but demand picked up in November and December leading to a double-digit growth for the Decorative Business in December."

The company said its industrial business did well led by strong growth in the Auto OE and general industrial segments. Meanwhile, the international business was a mixed bag with good growth in the Middle East and Africa while the South Asia market, especially Sri Lanka and Bangladesh,
got severely impacted by the adverse forex and macro-economic conditions.

International business' sales increased by 2.1 percent in to Rs 778.82 crores from Rs 762.43 crore.  In constant currency terms, sales increased by 13.4 percent.