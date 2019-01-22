Asian Paints Q3 profit jumps 14% to Rs 647 cr on robust topline, margin contracts

Asian Paints has reported a good growth in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 with robust revenue and operational income, but margin performance was subdued due to higher raw material cost.

The bottomline increased by 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 647 crore, driven by strong topline and operational growth in Q3.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 24.3 percent to Rs 5,294 crore compared to year-ago with double digit volume growth in decorative business segment.

"The decorative business segment in India registered a high double digit volume growth and delivered strong performance across regions," KBS Anand, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints said.

He said the automotive coatings JV (PPG-AP), witnessed subdued growth in the auto OEM segment while the industrial coatings JV (AP-PPG) continued to witness good growth in the protective coatings – dealer segment and the powder segment.

At operating level, consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 17 percent YoY to Rs 1,043.2 crore, but margin in Q3 contracted to 19.7 percent against 20.9 percent in same period last year.

"Margins remained under pressure on account of the higher raw material prices," Anand said. Cost of materials consumed increased 24.4 percent YoY.

Numbers barring margin beat analyst' estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 624 crore and revenue at Rs 4,935 crore for the quarter, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates.

At 14:36 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,413.05, down Rs 7.60, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.