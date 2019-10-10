Asian Paints Q2 PAT seen up 27.3% YoY to Rs. 644.2 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs. 644.2 crore up 27.3% year-on-year (down 4.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,247.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 26.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 989.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.