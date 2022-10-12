Asian Paints Q2 PAT seen up 106.6% YoY to Rs. 1,250.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs. 1,250.2 crore up 106.6% year-on-year (up 17.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,224.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 98.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,795.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

