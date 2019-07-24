App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints Q1 profit rises 18%, decorative biz grows in double digits

Benign raw material prices, however, supported the margins for the entire coatings business, and Ind-AS implementation has no impact on gross margin of the group, the company said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Asian Paints on July 24 reported double digit growth across earnings parameters and in decorative business. Consolidated profit grew 17.7 percent to Rs 655.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. Revenue increased 16.6 percent to Rs 5,130.63 crore compared to year-ago, beating analyst expectations.

The company had reported profit at Rs 556.85 crore and revenue at Rs 4,398.59 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

"The decorative business segment in India registered a high double digit volume growth and delivered strong performance across regions," KBS Anand, Managing Director & CEO said.

He further said the automotive coatings JV (PPG-AP) business was affected by the severe slowdown being witnessed in the automobile industry and even the industrial coatings JV (AP-PPG) business was impacted by demand slowdown.

Benign raw material prices, however, supported the margins for the entire coatings business, and Ind-AS implementation has no impact on gross margin of the group, he added.

At the operating level, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 24.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,156.2 crore and margin expanded 130bps YoY to 22.5 percent.

Numbers were ahead of analyst estimates. Profit was expected at Rs 545 crore on revenue of Rs 4,850 crore and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 900 crore with margin at 18.6 percent for the quarter, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

KBS Anand said in the international operations, key units like Egypt and Sri Lanka continued to witness challenging business conditions impacting the overall performance.

"Both the segments in the home improvement category viz. the Kitchen (Sleek) and Bath (Ess Ess) business, performed well in June quarter," he added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,445.65, up Rs 17.30, or 1.21 percent on the BSE at 1342 hours IST.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 01:59 pm

