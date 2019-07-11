Asian Paints Q1 PAT seen up 1.3% YoY to Rs. 579 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs. 579 crore up 1.3% year-on-year (up 18.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,966 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 943 crore.

