App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Paints likely to report marginal rise in PAT in Q2: Phillip Capital

Revenues are expected to grow by 11 percent YoY

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Asian Paints is scheduled to report its September quarter earnings on October 22. The company may report a marginal increase in net profit and revenues, according to Phillip Capital.

The research firm expects the net profit of Asian Paints to rise by 5 percent year-on-year to Rs 533.8 crore for the September quarter. But, sequentially it could see a rise of 23 percent in Q2 net profit, said the report.

Revenues are expected to grow by 11 percent YoY.

The firm expects volume growth to be impacted due to shifting of festival season to Q3 and GST‐related disruption on cuts in rate to 18 percent from 28 percent.

EBITDA may decline 90bps YoY due to subdued volume growth, start ‐up costs relating to commencement of its Mysuru plant, and commodity‐related inflation.

Gross margin may remain under pressure due to spiralling Titanium Dioxide (mainly used as a white pigment), crude oil prices, rupee depreciation and company deferring price hikes to Q3 owing to strict vigilance from anti‐profiteering activities, the report further said.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Asian Paints #Business #earnings #markets #Results Poll

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.