Asian Paints Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,096.01 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,096.01 crore in September 2021 up 32.63% from Rs. 5,350.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 595.96 crore in September 2021 down 28.23% from Rs. 830.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,042.65 crore in September 2021 down 22.64% from Rs. 1,347.83 crore in September 2020.

Asian Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.66 in September 2020.

Asian Paints shares closed at 2,982.40 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)