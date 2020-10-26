Asian Paints Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,350.23 crore, up 5.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,350.23 crore in September 2020 up 5.93% from Rs. 5,050.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 830.37 crore in September 2020 up 0.85% from Rs. 823.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,347.83 crore in September 2020 up 27.16% from Rs. 1,059.98 crore in September 2019.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.58 in September 2019.

Asian Paints shares closed at 2,119.40 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.42% returns over the last 6 months and 18.14% over the last 12 months.