Asian Paints (Consolidated) Q4 PAT seen up 37.5% YoY to Rs. 661.3 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints (Consolidated) to report net profit at Rs. 661.3 crore up 37.5% year-on-year (up 4.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,323.8 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,076.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.