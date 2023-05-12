English
    Asian Paints Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,787.34 crore, up 11.34% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,787.34 crore in March 2023 up 11.34% from Rs. 7,892.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,234.14 crore in March 2023 up 45.12% from Rs. 850.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,970.24 crore in March 2023 up 29.31% from Rs. 1,523.68 crore in March 2022.

    Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.87 in March 2022.

    Asian Paints shares closed at 3,139.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.76% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,750.858,607.507,889.94
    Other Operating Income36.4929.242.73
    Total Income From Operations8,787.348,636.747,892.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,979.343,815.924,173.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods885.011,031.54992.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks188.87458.29-327.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost522.04503.81457.37
    Depreciation220.17214.05205.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,347.321,215.751,153.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,644.591,397.381,238.18
    Other Income105.4886.5680.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,750.071,483.941,318.57
    Interest38.9141.3922.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,711.161,442.551,295.95
    Exceptional Items-24.66---115.70
    P/L Before Tax1,686.501,442.551,180.25
    Tax451.44381.14315.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,235.061,061.41865.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,235.061,061.41865.12
    Minority Interest-24.27-24.39-23.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates23.3535.658.93
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,234.141,072.67850.42
    Equity Share Capital95.9295.9295.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8711.198.87
    Diluted EPS12.8711.198.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8711.198.87
    Diluted EPS12.8711.198.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
