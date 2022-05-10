 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Paints Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,892.67 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 05:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,892.67 crore in March 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 6,651.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 850.42 crore in March 2022 down 0.2% from Rs. 852.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,523.68 crore in March 2022 up 9.33% from Rs. 1,393.67 crore in March 2021.

Asian Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.88 in March 2021.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,005.25 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and 17.53% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,889.94 8,527.24 6,651.43
Other Operating Income 2.73 -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,892.67 8,527.24 6,651.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,173.46 4,084.51 3,435.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 992.08 927.25 671.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -327.49 381.58 -327.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 457.37 455.73 412.13
Depreciation 205.11 207.91 213.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,153.96 1,135.86 1,141.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,238.18 1,334.40 1,104.91
Other Income 80.39 71.81 75.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,318.57 1,406.21 1,180.32
Interest 22.62 27.45 29.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,295.95 1,378.76 1,150.46
Exceptional Items -115.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,180.25 1,378.76 1,150.46
Tax 315.13 362.43 286.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 865.12 1,016.33 864.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 865.12 1,016.33 864.04
Minority Interest -23.63 -15.60 -17.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.93 14.96 5.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 850.42 1,015.69 852.13
Equity Share Capital 95.92 95.92 95.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.87 10.59 8.88
Diluted EPS 8.87 10.59 8.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.87 10.59 8.88
Diluted EPS 8.87 10.59 8.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 10, 2022 05:00 pm
