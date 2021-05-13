Asian Paints Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,651.43 crore, up 43.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,651.43 crore in March 2021 up 43.49% from Rs. 4,635.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 852.13 crore in March 2021 up 84.49% from Rs. 461.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,393.67 crore in March 2021 up 52.24% from Rs. 915.42 crore in March 2020.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 8.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2020.

Asian Paints shares closed at 2,556.25 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.80% over the last 12 months.