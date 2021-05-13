MARKET NEWS

Asian Paints Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,651.43 crore, up 43.49% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,651.43 crore in March 2021 up 43.49% from Rs. 4,635.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 852.13 crore in March 2021 up 84.49% from Rs. 461.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,393.67 crore in March 2021 up 52.24% from Rs. 915.42 crore in March 2020.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 8.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.82 in March 2020.

Asian Paints shares closed at 2,556.25 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.80% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,651.436,788.474,635.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6,651.436,788.474,635.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,435.592,889.092,415.94
Purchase of Traded Goods671.46594.75400.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-327.73244.62-305.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost412.13388.25335.60
Depreciation213.35193.17194.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,141.72883.87929.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,104.911,594.72665.12
Other Income75.4197.9255.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,180.321,692.64720.92
Interest29.8621.1325.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,150.461,671.51695.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,150.461,671.51695.26
Tax286.42431.41218.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities864.041,240.10476.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period864.041,240.10476.29
Minority Interest-17.76-27.01-18.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates5.8525.253.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates852.131,238.34461.89
Equity Share Capital95.9295.9295.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.8812.914.82
Diluted EPS8.8812.914.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.8812.934.82
Diluted EPS8.8812.914.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

