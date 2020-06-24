Asian Paints Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,635.59 crore, down 7.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,635.59 crore in March 2020 down 7.62% from Rs. 5,018.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 461.89 crore in March 2020 down 2.37% from Rs. 473.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 915.42 crore in March 2020 up 4.05% from Rs. 879.83 crore in March 2019.

Asian Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.93 in March 2019.

Asian Paints shares closed at 1,683.90 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 22.36% over the last 12 months.