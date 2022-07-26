 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Paints Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,606.94 crore, up 54.1% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,606.94 crore in June 2022 up 54.1% from Rs. 5,585.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,016.93 crore in June 2022 up 78.88% from Rs. 568.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,654.92 crore in June 2022 up 64.97% from Rs. 1,003.17 crore in June 2021.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 10.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in June 2021.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,104.95 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.34% returns over the last 6 months and 1.43% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,578.88 7,889.94 5,534.87
Other Operating Income 28.06 2.73 50.49
Total Income From Operations 8,606.94 7,892.67 5,585.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,610.30 4,173.46 3,426.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,063.16 992.08 665.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -311.56 -327.49 -652.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 489.59 457.37 432.05
Depreciation 208.10 205.11 200.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,199.50 1,153.96 800.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,347.85 1,238.18 712.97
Other Income 98.97 80.39 89.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,446.82 1,318.57 802.58
Interest 28.75 22.62 21.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,418.07 1,295.95 781.10
Exceptional Items -24.21 -115.70 --
P/L Before Tax 1,393.86 1,180.25 781.10
Tax 370.59 315.13 204.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,023.27 865.12 576.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,023.27 865.12 576.82
Minority Interest -19.10 -23.63 -5.80
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.76 8.93 -2.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,016.93 850.42 568.50
Equity Share Capital 95.92 95.92 95.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.60 8.87 5.93
Diluted EPS 10.60 8.87 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.60 8.87 5.93
Diluted EPS 10.60 8.87 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
