Asian Paints Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,585.36 crore, up 91.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,585.36 crore in June 2021 up 91.11% from Rs. 2,922.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 568.50 crore in June 2021 up 160.24% from Rs. 218.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,003.17 crore in June 2021 up 88.8% from Rs. 531.34 crore in June 2020.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in June 2020.

Asian Paints shares closed at 2,979.35 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.43% returns over the last 6 months and 70.06% over the last 12 months.