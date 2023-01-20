 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Paints Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,636.74 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,636.74 crore in December 2022 up 1.28% from Rs. 8,527.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,072.67 crore in December 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 1,015.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,697.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.2% from Rs. 1,614.12 crore in December 2021.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 11.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.59 in December 2021.

Asian Paints shares closed at 2,866.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.63% over the last 12 months.

Asian Paints
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,607.50 8,430.60 8,527.24
Other Operating Income 29.24 26.97 --
Total Income From Operations 8,636.74 8,457.57 8,527.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,815.92 4,925.02 4,084.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,031.54 1,155.94 927.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 458.29 -645.33 381.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 503.81 512.63 455.73
Depreciation 214.05 215.70 207.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,215.75 1,281.61 1,135.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,397.38 1,012.00 1,334.40
Other Income 86.56 95.47 71.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,483.94 1,107.47 1,406.21
Interest 41.39 35.40 27.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,442.55 1,072.07 1,378.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,442.55 1,072.07 1,378.76
Tax 381.14 290.33 362.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,061.41 781.74 1,016.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,061.41 781.74 1,016.33
Minority Interest -24.39 -21.12 -15.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates 35.65 22.09 14.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,072.67 782.71 1,015.69
Equity Share Capital 95.92 95.92 95.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 8.16 10.59
Diluted EPS 11.19 8.16 10.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.19 8.15 10.59
Diluted EPS 11.19 8.16 10.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Paints #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm