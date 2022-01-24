Asian Paints Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,527.24 crore, up 25.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,527.24 crore in December 2021 up 25.61% from Rs. 6,788.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,015.69 crore in December 2021 down 17.98% from Rs. 1,238.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,614.12 crore in December 2021 down 14.41% from Rs. 1,885.81 crore in December 2020.

Asian Paints EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.91 in December 2020.

Asian Paints shares closed at 3,274.60 on January 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 20.63% over the last 12 months.