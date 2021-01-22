Asian Paints Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,788.47 crore, up 25.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,788.47 crore in December 2020 up 25.24% from Rs. 5,420.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,238.34 crore in December 2020 up 62% from Rs. 764.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,885.81 crore in December 2020 up 49.76% from Rs. 1,259.22 crore in December 2019.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 12.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.97 in December 2019.

Asian Paints shares closed at 2,714.65 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.50% returns over the last 6 months and 49.96% over the last 12 months.