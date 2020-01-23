Asian Paints Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,420.28 crore, up 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,420.28 crore in December 2019 up 2.39% from Rs. 5,293.99 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 764.43 crore in December 2019 up 20.27% from Rs. 635.60 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,259.22 crore in December 2019 up 15.72% from Rs. 1,088.19 crore in December 2018.

Asian Paints EPS has increased to Rs. 7.97 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.63 in December 2018.

Asian Paints shares closed at 1,779.25 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 26.46% over the last 12 months.