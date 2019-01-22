Asian Paints Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,293.99 crore, Up 24.26% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Paints are: Net Sales at Rs 5,293.99 crore in December 2018 Up 24.26% from Rs. 4,260.52 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 635.60 crore in December 2018 Up 12.06% from Rs. 567.21 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,088.19 crore in December 2018 Up 15.66% from Rs. 940.84 crore in December 2017. Asian Paints EPS has Increased to Rs. 6.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.78 in December 2017. Asian Paints shares closed at 1,422.10 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 20.93% over the last 12 months. Asian Paints Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,293.99 4,639.05 4,260.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,293.99 4,639.05 4,260.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,664.36 2,610.28 2,142.17 Purchase of Traded Goods 359.28 283.40 231.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 101.40 -101.32 87.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 322.57 307.25 271.05 Depreciation 115.36 94.74 89.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 803.40 755.29 637.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 927.62 689.41 801.58 Other Income 45.21 63.32 49.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 972.83 752.73 851.24 Interest 14.79 12.12 9.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 958.04 740.61 842.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 958.04 740.61 842.03 Tax 326.31 242.67 291.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 631.73 497.94 550.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 631.73 497.94 550.69 Minority Interest -11.55 -13.24 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.42 8.06 16.52 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 635.60 492.76 567.21 Equity Share Capital 95.92 95.92 95.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 Diluted EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 Diluted EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 22, 2019 03:00 pm