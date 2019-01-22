Asian Paints Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5,293.99 crore, Up 24.26% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,293.99 4,639.05 4,260.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,293.99 4,639.05 4,260.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,664.36 2,610.28 2,142.17 Purchase of Traded Goods 359.28 283.40 231.26 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 101.40 -101.32 87.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 322.57 307.25 271.05 Depreciation 115.36 94.74 89.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 803.40 755.29 637.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 927.62 689.41 801.58 Other Income 45.21 63.32 49.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 972.83 752.73 851.24 Interest 14.79 12.12 9.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 958.04 740.61 842.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 958.04 740.61 842.03 Tax 326.31 242.67 291.34 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 631.73 497.94 550.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 631.73 497.94 550.69 Minority Interest -11.55 -13.24 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.42 8.06 16.52 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 635.60 492.76 567.21 Equity Share Capital 95.92 95.92 95.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 Diluted EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 Diluted EPS 6.63 5.14 5.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited