Asian Oilfield Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.33 crore, down 29.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.33 crore in March 2020 down 29.01% from Rs. 38.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in March 2020 up 763.61% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2020 up 259.92% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2019.

Asian Oilfield EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2019.

Asian Oilfield shares closed at 92.20 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and 26.30% over the last 12 months.