Asian Oilfield Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 42.76 crore, up 77.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.76 crore in December 2018 up 77.07% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2018 up 525.63% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2018 up 117.11% from Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2017.

Asian Oilfield EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2017.

Asian Oilfield shares closed at 85.05 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and -63.97% over the last 12 months.