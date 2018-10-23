Asian Hotels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.93 crore, up 3.25% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 64.93 crore in September 2018 up 3.25% from Rs. 62.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2018 down 108.74% from Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.49 crore in September 2018 down 1.02% from Rs. 19.69 crore in September 2017.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 157.45 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.67% returns over the last 6 months and 34.57% over the last 12 months.