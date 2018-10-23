Asian Hotels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.93 crore, up 3.25% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.93 crore in September 2018 up 3.25% from Rs. 62.89 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.10 crore in September 2018 down 108.74% from Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.49 crore in September 2018 down 1.02% from Rs. 19.69 crore in September 2017.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 157.45 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -50.67% returns over the last 6 months and 34.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.93
|57.40
|62.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.93
|57.40
|62.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.39
|8.37
|9.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.05
|16.03
|15.64
|Depreciation
|4.89
|4.95
|4.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.99
|22.87
|24.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.61
|5.18
|8.65
|Other Income
|3.98
|4.03
|6.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.60
|9.21
|14.75
|Interest
|35.69
|32.86
|24.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.09
|-23.65
|-9.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.09
|-23.65
|-9.64
|Tax
|-3.99
|-5.88
|-1.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.10
|-17.77
|-8.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.10
|-17.77
|-8.19
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-9.13
|-4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-9.13
|-4.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-9.13
|-4.10
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-9.13
|-4.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited