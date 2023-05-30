Asian Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.16 crore, up 104.82% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 73.16 69.34 35.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 73.16 69.34 35.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.26 8.67 5.32 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.75 14.44 10.86 Depreciation 5.63 5.68 8.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.63 27.60 18.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.88 12.96 -8.10 Other Income 0.19 1.17 1.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.07 14.13 -7.06 Interest 22.64 31.02 34.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.57 -16.89 -42.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -4.57 -16.89 -42.03 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.57 -16.89 -42.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.57 -16.89 -42.03 Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -261.14 -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.35 -8.68 -21.61 Diluted EPS -2.35 -8.68 -21.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.35 -8.68 -21.61 Diluted EPS -2.35 -8.68 -21.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited