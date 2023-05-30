Asian Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.16 crore, up 104.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:Net Sales at Rs 73.16 crore in March 2023 up 104.82% from Rs. 35.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2023 up 89.13% from Rs. 42.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.70 crore in March 2023 up 1134.37% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.
|Asian Hotels shares closed at 165.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.30% returns over the last 6 months and 109.38% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.16
|69.34
|35.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.16
|69.34
|35.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.26
|8.67
|5.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.75
|14.44
|10.86
|Depreciation
|5.63
|5.68
|8.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.63
|27.60
|18.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.88
|12.96
|-8.10
|Other Income
|0.19
|1.17
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.07
|14.13
|-7.06
|Interest
|22.64
|31.02
|34.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.57
|-16.89
|-42.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.57
|-16.89
|-42.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.57
|-16.89
|-42.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.57
|-16.89
|-42.03
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-261.14
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-8.68
|-21.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-8.68
|-21.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-8.68
|-21.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-8.68
|-21.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
