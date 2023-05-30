English
    Asian Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.16 crore, up 104.82% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:Net Sales at Rs 73.16 crore in March 2023 up 104.82% from Rs. 35.72 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2023 up 89.13% from Rs. 42.03 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.70 crore in March 2023 up 1134.37% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.Asian Hotels shares closed at 165.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.30% returns over the last 6 months and 109.38% over the last 12 months.
    Asian Hotels (North)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.1669.3435.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.1669.3435.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.268.675.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7514.4410.86
    Depreciation5.635.688.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6327.6018.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8812.96-8.10
    Other Income0.191.171.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0714.13-7.06
    Interest22.6431.0234.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.57-16.89-42.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.57-16.89-42.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.57-16.89-42.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.57-16.89-42.03
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-261.14----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.35-8.68-21.61
    Diluted EPS-2.35-8.68-21.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.35-8.68-21.61
    Diluted EPS-2.35-8.68-21.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm