    Asian Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore in June 2023 up 18.43% from Rs. 53.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2023 up 40.02% from Rs. 33.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.03 crore in June 2023 up 338.44% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

    Asian Hotels shares closed at 152.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.88% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.

    Asian Hotels (North)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.3173.1653.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.3173.1653.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.469.267.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods----12.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1414.75--
    Depreciation5.625.635.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.3225.6330.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7717.88-2.85
    Other Income0.640.190.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4118.07-2.71
    Interest28.4622.6430.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.05-4.57-33.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.05-4.57-33.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.05-4.57-33.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.05-4.57-33.43
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves---261.14--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.31-2.35-17.19
    Diluted EPS-10.31-2.35-17.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.31-2.35-17.19
    Diluted EPS-10.31-2.35-17.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

