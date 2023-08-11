Asian Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore, up 18.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.31 crore in June 2023 up 18.43% from Rs. 53.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2023 up 40.02% from Rs. 33.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.03 crore in June 2023 up 338.44% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 152.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.88% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.