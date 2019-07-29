Asian Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore in June 2019 down 2.23% from Rs. 57.40 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.86 crore in June 2019 up 16.35% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.28 crore in June 2019 up 0.85% from Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2018.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 119.90 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.53% returns over the last 6 months and -49.51% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.12
|76.11
|57.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.12
|76.11
|57.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.39
|9.76
|8.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.68
|17.07
|16.03
|Depreciation
|4.32
|4.77
|4.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.79
|22.99
|22.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.93
|21.51
|5.18
|Other Income
|4.02
|1.63
|4.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.96
|23.14
|9.21
|Interest
|26.84
|23.45
|32.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.89
|-0.32
|-23.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.89
|-0.32
|-23.65
|Tax
|-2.02
|-1.66
|-5.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.86
|1.34
|-17.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.86
|1.34
|-17.77
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.64
|0.69
|-9.13
|Diluted EPS
|-7.64
|0.69
|-9.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.64
|0.69
|-9.13
|Diluted EPS
|-7.64
|0.69
|-9.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited