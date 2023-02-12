English
    Asian Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 47.07 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in December 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 20.30 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 77.83% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.Asian Hotels shares closed at 79.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -1.37% over the last 12 months.
    Asian Hotels (North)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.3459.8247.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.3459.8247.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.6710.127.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4412.8411.50
    Depreciation5.685.838.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.6027.6817.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.963.342.49
    Other Income1.170.170.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.133.513.00
    Interest31.0233.4423.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.89-29.93-20.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.89-29.93-20.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.89-29.93-20.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.89-29.93-20.30
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
    Diluted EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
    Diluted EPS-8.68-15.39-10.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
