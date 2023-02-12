Asian Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore, up 47.32% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore in December 2022 up 47.32% from Rs. 47.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.89 crore in December 2022 up 16.79% from Rs. 20.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 77.83% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.
|Asian Hotels shares closed at 79.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and -1.37% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.34
|59.82
|47.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.34
|59.82
|47.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.67
|10.12
|7.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.44
|12.84
|11.50
|Depreciation
|5.68
|5.83
|8.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.60
|27.68
|17.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.96
|3.34
|2.49
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.17
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.13
|3.51
|3.00
|Interest
|31.02
|33.44
|23.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.89
|-29.93
|-20.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.89
|-29.93
|-20.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.89
|-29.93
|-20.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.89
|-29.93
|-20.30
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.68
|-15.39
|-10.43
|Diluted EPS
|-8.68
|-15.39
|-10.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.68
|-15.39
|-10.43
|Diluted EPS
|-8.68
|-15.39
|-10.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
