Asian Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.08 crore, down 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.08 crore in December 2018 down 3.27% from Rs. 77.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 down 94.87% from Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.31 crore in December 2018 down 41.29% from Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2017.

Asian Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.60 in December 2017.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 145.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.98% returns over the last 6 months and -44.18% over the last 12 months.