Asian Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 31.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.69 crore in March 2022 up 92.67% from Rs. 623.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 up 475.93% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2021.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 78.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.87% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.