Asian Hotels Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore in June 2019 down 2.23% from Rs. 57.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.99 crore in June 2019 up 28.88% from Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2019 up 12.2% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2018.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 119.90 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.53% returns over the last 6 months and -49.51% over the last 12 months.