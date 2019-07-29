Asian Hotels Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore in June 2019 down 2.23% from Rs. 57.40 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.99 crore in June 2019 up 28.88% from Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2019 up 12.2% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2018.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 119.90 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.53% returns over the last 6 months and -49.51% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Dec'11
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.12
|76.11
|98.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.12
|76.11
|98.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.39
|9.76
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|5.49
|Employees Cost
|16.70
|17.16
|20.24
|Depreciation
|4.32
|4.77
|8.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.84
|23.31
|42.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.87
|21.10
|22.33
|Other Income
|3.97
|1.01
|6.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.84
|22.11
|29.10
|Interest
|27.20
|24.62
|17.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.35
|-2.51
|11.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.35
|-2.51
|11.79
|Tax
|-2.02
|-1.66
|5.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.33
|-0.85
|6.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|0.41
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.33
|-0.85
|6.79
|Minority Interest
|1.34
|0.07
|3.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.99
|-0.78
|10.29
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.88
|-0.44
|5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-7.88
|-0.44
|5.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.88
|-0.44
|5.29
|Diluted EPS
|-7.88
|-0.44
|5.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.49
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.45
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|99.67
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|74.75
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|0.33
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|0.25
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited