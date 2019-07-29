App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asian Hotels Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore, down 2.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.12 crore in June 2019 down 2.23% from Rs. 57.40 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.99 crore in June 2019 up 28.88% from Rs. 19.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2019 up 12.2% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2018.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 119.90 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.53% returns over the last 6 months and -49.51% over the last 12 months.

Asian Hotels (North)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Dec'11
Net Sales/Income from operations56.1276.1198.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.1276.1198.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.399.76--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel----5.49
Employees Cost16.7017.1620.24
Depreciation4.324.778.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.8423.3142.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8721.1022.33
Other Income3.971.016.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8422.1129.10
Interest27.2024.6217.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.35-2.5111.79
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-17.35-2.5111.79
Tax-2.02-1.665.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.33-0.856.38
Prior Year Adjustments----0.41
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.33-0.856.79
Minority Interest1.340.073.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.99-0.7810.29
Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.88-0.445.29
Diluted EPS-7.88-0.445.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.88-0.445.29
Diluted EPS-7.88-0.445.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----0.49
Share Holding (%)----25.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----1.45
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----99.67
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----74.75
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----0.33
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----0.25
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Asian Hotels #Asian Hotels (North) #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.