Asian Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 71.26% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2020 down 71.26% from Rs. 75.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2020 down 38.7% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 102.13% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2019.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 72.40 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.71% over the last 12 months.

Asian Hotels (North)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations21.6111.0165.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations21.6111.0165.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.431.378.77
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.288.0517.71
Depreciation4.194.264.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.689.5722.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.97-12.2511.86
Other Income1.321.363.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.65-10.8814.90
Interest7.6624.9832.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.31-35.86-17.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-12.31-35.86-17.32
Tax--0.01-7.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.31-35.87-10.20
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.31-35.87-10.20
Minority Interest--3.13-1.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.31-32.74-11.38
Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.33-18.44-5.24
Diluted EPS-6.33-18.44-5.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.33-18.44-5.24
Diluted EPS-6.33-18.44-5.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Hotels #Asian Hotels (North) #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 02:55 pm

