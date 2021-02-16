Asian Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 71.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2020 down 71.26% from Rs. 75.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2020 down 38.7% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 102.13% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2019.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 72.40 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.71% over the last 12 months.