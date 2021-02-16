Asian Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 71.26% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2020 down 71.26% from Rs. 75.17 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2020 down 38.7% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 102.13% from Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2019.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 72.40 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -11.71% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.61
|11.01
|65.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.61
|11.01
|65.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.43
|1.37
|8.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.28
|8.05
|17.71
|Depreciation
|4.19
|4.26
|4.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.68
|9.57
|22.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.97
|-12.25
|11.86
|Other Income
|1.32
|1.36
|3.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.65
|-10.88
|14.90
|Interest
|7.66
|24.98
|32.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.31
|-35.86
|-17.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.31
|-35.86
|-17.32
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|-7.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.31
|-35.87
|-10.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.31
|-35.87
|-10.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|3.13
|-1.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.31
|-32.74
|-11.38
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-18.44
|-5.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-18.44
|-5.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.33
|-18.44
|-5.24
|Diluted EPS
|-6.33
|-18.44
|-5.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited