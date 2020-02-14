Asian Hotels Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.17 crore, up 0.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.17 crore in December 2019 up 0.12% from Rs. 75.08 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2019 down 1491.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2019 down 14.25% from Rs. 25.19 crore in December 2018.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 85.80 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -40.83% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.17
|65.86
|75.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.17
|65.86
|75.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.66
|8.77
|11.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.42
|17.71
|16.17
|Depreciation
|4.49
|4.77
|4.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.87
|22.75
|24.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.73
|11.86
|18.58
|Other Income
|1.38
|3.04
|1.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.11
|14.90
|20.54
|Interest
|28.77
|32.22
|17.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.67
|-17.32
|2.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.67
|-17.32
|2.83
|Tax
|-2.72
|-7.12
|2.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.95
|-10.20
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.95
|-10.20
|0.61
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|-1.18
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.87
|-11.38
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-5.24
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-5.24
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.60
|-5.24
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-4.60
|-5.24
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:00 pm