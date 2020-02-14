Asian Hotels Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 75.17 crore, up 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.17 crore in December 2019 up 0.12% from Rs. 75.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2019 down 1491.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.60 crore in December 2019 down 14.25% from Rs. 25.19 crore in December 2018.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 85.80 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -40.83% over the last 12 months.