Asian Hotel (W) Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 32.21 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.21 crore in September 2019 down 2.88% from Rs. 33.16 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 down 99.34% from Rs. 10.42 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.80 crore in September 2019 down 13.27% from Rs. 7.84 crore in September 2018.

Asian Hotel (W) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.97 in September 2018.

Asian Hotel (W) shares closed at 284.00 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -8.62% over the last 12 months.