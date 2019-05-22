Asian Hotel (W) Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.40 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.40 crore in March 2019 up 11.99% from Rs. 37.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019 up 69.67% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.86 crore in March 2019 up 36.65% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2018.

Asian Hotel (W) EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2018.

Asian Hotel (W) shares closed at 327.35 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 20.06% over the last 12 months.