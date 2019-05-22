Asian Hotel (W) Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.89 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.89 crore in March 2019 up 8.13% from Rs. 109.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.55 crore in March 2019 up 706.82% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.77 crore in March 2019 up 41.58% from Rs. 43.63 crore in March 2018.

Asian Hotel (W) EPS has increased to Rs. 47.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.23 in March 2018.

Asian Hotel (W) shares closed at 327.35 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.17% returns over the last 6 months and 20.06% over the last 12 months.