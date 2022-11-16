Asian Hotel (E) Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 89.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in September 2022 up 89.14% from Rs. 9.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 up 223.11% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2022 up 585.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Asian Hotel (E) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2021.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 118.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.30% returns over the last 6 months and -2.47% over the last 12 months.