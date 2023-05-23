Asian Hotel (E) Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.11 crore, up 70.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.11 crore in March 2023 up 70.97% from Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2023 up 418.92% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2023 up 718.62% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

Asian Hotel (E) EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2022.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 116.35 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -23.52% over the last 12 months.