 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Asian Hotel (E) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in March 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 down 179.42% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 141.91% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 232.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.01% returns over the last 6 months and 32.42% over the last 12 months.

Asian Hotels (East)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.44 19.50 13.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.44 19.50 13.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.51 3.24 2.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.69 4.50 4.33
Depreciation 0.87 0.85 0.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.73 8.34 6.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.35 2.58 0.42
Other Income 1.04 3.70 2.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.32 6.28 2.69
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.32 6.28 2.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.32 6.28 2.69
Tax -0.52 1.47 0.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.80 4.81 2.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.80 4.81 2.26
Equity Share Capital 11.53 11.53 11.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.56 4.17 1.96
Diluted EPS -1.56 4.17 1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.56 4.17 1.96
Diluted EPS -1.56 4.17 1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Asian Hotel (E) #Asian Hotels (East) #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.