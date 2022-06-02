Asian Hotel (E) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (East) are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in March 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 down 179.42% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 141.91% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.
Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 232.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.01% returns over the last 6 months and 32.42% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (East)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.44
|19.50
|13.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.44
|19.50
|13.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.51
|3.24
|2.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.69
|4.50
|4.33
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.85
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.73
|8.34
|6.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.35
|2.58
|0.42
|Other Income
|1.04
|3.70
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.32
|6.28
|2.69
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.32
|6.28
|2.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.32
|6.28
|2.69
|Tax
|-0.52
|1.47
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.80
|4.81
|2.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.80
|4.81
|2.26
|Equity Share Capital
|11.53
|11.53
|11.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|4.17
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|4.17
|1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|4.17
|1.96
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|4.17
|1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
