Asian Hotel (E) Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in March 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 13.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 down 179.42% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 141.91% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 232.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.01% returns over the last 6 months and 32.42% over the last 12 months.