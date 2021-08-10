Asian Hotel (E) Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore, up 320.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore in June 2021 up 320.15% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021 down 136.18% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021 down 567.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 184.85 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.46% returns over the last 6 months and 31.75% over the last 12 months.