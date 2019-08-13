Asian Hotel (E) Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore in June 2019 down 13.24% from Rs. 24.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2019 down 83.29% from Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2019 down 83.33% from Rs. 8.70 crore in June 2018.

Asian Hotel (E) EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.58 in June 2018.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 181.35 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.63% returns over the last 6 months and -31.63% over the last 12 months.